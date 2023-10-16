Instagram Users Claim Pro-Palestinian Posts Are Being Shadowbanned

In the midst of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Instagram users are reporting that their pro-Palestinian posts are being shadowbanned and censored on the platform. Shadowbanning, a term used to describe covert actions that limit a post’s visibility on social media, affects the reach and engagement of these posts.

Users have shared their experiences of low engagement and visibility when posting about the situation in Gaza. One user, Jess White, reposted a poem a Palestinian writer about the lives of children during wartime and noticed a significant drop in views. Others have reported broken links to donate to Gaza or charities supporting Palestinians, as well as a decline in viewership of stories and posts related to pro-Palestine content.

When asked about the issue, some users expressed distrust in reaching out to Instagram for a resolution, citing previous lack of action. Instagram has previously attempted to address shadowbans and emphasized transparency and the ability to appeal for users whose content is affected. However, users remain skeptical.

In response to the allegations, Instagram stated that a bug had affected the visibility of stories that re-shared Reels and Feed posts, and that this issue was not related to the subject matter of the content. However, users are not entirely convinced, as this is not the first time Instagram has faced accusations of censorship.

Some users have resorted to using roundabout tactics to increase the visibility of their pro-Palestinian posts, such as including hashtags promoting Israel or using symbols to avoid detection. However, the fact that non-political calls for humanitarian help are also allegedly being shadowbanned is concerning to many users.

As the conflict continues, Instagram and other social media platforms are under scrutiny for their moderation policies and the impact on user safety. Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has stated it is closely monitoring its platforms and removing violent or disturbing content related to the war.

Source: Mashable