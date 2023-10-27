A Glimpse into London’s Housing Market: TikTok Star’s Viral Tour

Social media platforms have revolutionized the way we connect, share, and even peek into the lives of others. In an unexpected turn of events, one TikTok user, Tompkins, recently took the internet storm with his unique approach to showcasing his London flat and shedding light on the city’s housing market.

Tompkins’ two-minute tour of his London flat quickly garnered an astonishing five million views within just five days. This viral sensation not only provided viewers with an intriguing glimpse into the spaces that many Londoners call home but also sparked a broader conversation about the cost of living in the capital.

In his TikTok video, Tompkins takes viewers through his flat, showcasing various aspects and pointing out noteworthy features. To date, the video has amassed over 300,000 likes and generated a buzz of curiosity among both locals and those from afar.

While some may find it intriguing to witness a viral sensation emanating from a simple housing tour, Tompkins himself humorously acknowledges the discrepancy between his TikTok fame and the more professionally driven nature of LinkedIn.

