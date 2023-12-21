New WhatsApp Messages Missing from Johnson’s Phone During Covid Inquiry

A recent revelation in the ongoing Covid Inquiry has uncovered that approximately 5,000 WhatsApp messages from former Prime Minister Johnson’s phone are unavailable to the investigation. These messages, dated from January 30 to June 2020, may have been lost due to a factory reset.

Penny Mordaunt, who served as Johnson’s paymaster general during the Covid period, disclosed that in early May 2021, while scrutinizing the government’s response, she attempted to retrieve a message she had supposedly sent to Johnson regarding the issue of shielding in care homes. To her surprise, she was unable to locate the message and discovered a significant absence of any messages to or from Johnson between March 2018 and March 2020.

Upon inquiry, Mordaunt was informed that a security breach may have prompted the deletion of Johnson’s messages and the shutdown of his phone. However, this explanation was deemed speculative the No 10 security team, leaving unanswered questions as to why certain messages were still retrievable while others were not.

Mordaunt proceeded to request a meeting with Dan Rosenfield, Johnson’s chief of staff, on 14 separate occasions. Unfortunately, she received no response from Rosenfield’s team, despite persistent follow-ups from her office. In an attempt to resolve the issue, Mordaunt offered to have her phone forensically examined, believing it could provide insights. However, the Cabinet Office informed her that she would be responsible for the costs, amounting to an estimated £1,000 per day for six weeks’ worth of work.

This recent development raises concerns over the transparency surrounding the government’s handling of sensitive communications during the pandemic. As the Covid Inquiry continues, the missing WhatsApp messages serve as a reminder of the challenges in retrieving vital information and ensuring accountability in times of crisis.