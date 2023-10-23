Local Teacher Uses Remixes of Popular Songs to Teach Students

A local teacher in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is gaining attention for his innovative approach to teaching remixing popular songs to educate his students. Sean Connolly, also known as “Teach with Mr. C” on TikTok, teaches at Hanover Elementary School in Northampton County.

Connolly found inspiration for this creative teaching method through his own use of TikTok. His first remix was of the Backstreet Boys’ song, changing the lyrics to help students learn how to count nine. Since then, Connolly has created remixes of songs such as Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” and English singer Calum Scott’s cover of “Dancing On My Own,” which took him 40 minutes to remix.

The time it takes to remix a song depends on the complexity of the lyrics and the message Connolly wants to convey. He listens to the song repeatedly during his drive to work, allowing him to develop ideas for educational lyrics.

Connolly initially saw his song remixes as a fun project, but they have quickly gained popularity among other teachers. Many teachers have begun using Connolly’s videos in their own classrooms, appreciating the engaging and creative learning experience they provide for students.

Connolly is thrilled to see his videos making a positive impact on students and the teaching community. He receives daily comments expressing admiration for his teaching style and the desire for other teachers to adopt similar methods.

By remixing popular songs, Connolly has found a way to engage his students and enhance their learning experience. His creativity and dedication to incorporating music into his lessons are helping students grasp complex concepts in a fun and memorable way.

