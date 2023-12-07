US Congressman Glenn Thompson Announces Cancer Diagnosis

In a recent statement, Pennsylvania representative Glenn “GT” Thompson revealed that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. This unexpected diagnosis comes after a routine physical examination. Despite the news, Thompson remains positive and determined to continue serving the people of Pennsylvania’s 15th District.

Thompson, a person of faith and eternal optimist, is confident that his strong belief in God will guide him throughout his treatment. He expressed his gratitude towards his medical team, family, colleagues, and constituents for their support during this challenging time.

As the Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture and a senior member of the Education & Workforce Committee, Thompson’s announcement has garnered significant attention. However, his focus remains on fulfilling his duties and responsibilities as a representative, while simultaneously battling cancer.

The congressman’s dedication to his constituents has always been evident, and his commitment to serving their best interests will not waver despite the personal obstacles he now faces. Thompson appreciates the prayers and well wishes from those around him, but also values his privacy during this time.

Prostate cancer is a commonly diagnosed form of cancer in men, and Thompson’s announcement sheds light on the importance of routine check-ups and early detection. By sharing his experience, he hopes to raise awareness and encourage others to prioritize their health.

Thompson’s prognosis and treatment plan were not disclosed in the statement. However, with his unwavering faith and determined spirit, he is prepared to confront the challenges ahead while continuing to advocate for the people he serves.