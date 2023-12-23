Leaving Your Car Running Unattended in Cold Weather: A Recipe for Theft

Summary: Leaving your car running to warm it up in cold weather can make you susceptible to car theft, according to police agencies. It is important to keep car doors locked and have a spare set of keys while allowing your car to warm up. However, this practice may be unlawful depending on where you are parked, as stated in The Pennsylvania Code.

As cold weather sets in, many individuals find themselves contemplating the idea of warming up their cars before heading out to work or other destinations. While this may seem like a convenient habit, it may also inadvertently make you a victim of car theft. Police agencies across the state are urging citizens to take precautions to safeguard their vehicles.

One of the primary reasons why warming up your car can attract thieves is because they actively look for this common behavior. With the engine running and the keys within reach, it becomes an opportunity that criminals won’t hesitate to exploit. To avoid falling prey to such incidents, the police are advising people to ensure that their car doors are securely locked while the vehicle is warming up. Additionally, having a second set of keys on hand minimizes the risk of theft even further.

However, it’s important to note that this practice may not only make you vulnerable to theft, but it can also be illegal depending on where you are parked. According to The Pennsylvania Code, it is illegal to leave your car running and unattended if you are parked on the street. The code clearly states that car owners must place the gear shift lever in a position that impedes the movement of the vehicle, stop the engine, lock the ignition (if equipped), remove the key from the ignition, and turn the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway while setting the brake.

In conclusion, while it may be tempting to warm up your car on those frosty mornings, it is crucial to follow safety precautions to prevent theft. Locking your car doors and keeping a spare set of keys can deter criminals from targeting your vehicle. Additionally, it is essential to familiarize yourself with the local laws and regulations regarding leaving your car running and unattended. By being cautious and informed, you can enjoy a warm and safe start to your day, without any unwanted surprises.