Pennsylvania’s Natural Gas Production Falls Behind National Growth

According to recent data, natural gas production in Pennsylvania is failing to keep up with the national increase. While overall production in the country saw a 4% jump in 2022, most of this growth occurred outside of the Appalachian region, which is responsible for 60% of the nation’s production.

The Permian, Haynesville, and Eagle Ford regions in New Mexico, Texas, and Louisiana respectively, experienced production increases of 2.5%, 2%, and 1% in 2022. However, Appalachian production barely saw any growth during the same period, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Unfortunately, it appears that this trend will continue. The Independent Fiscal Office released a report stating that Pennsylvania experienced a 35% decline in new natural gas wells in the third quarter of 2023, setting a record low.

The decline in production is accompanied significant price drops. The average price for natural gas in Pennsylvania during the third quarter of 2023 was $1.31, which is an 81% decrease compared to the $6.92 price in the same quarter of the previous year.

Despite being the largest natural gas-producing region in the country, accounting for approximately 30% of national production, the Appalachian region is facing limitations. The lack of sufficient pipeline capacity to transport more natural gas is hindering production growth. There were no major pipeline capacity additions from the Northeast in 2022.

Meanwhile, states like Texas and Louisiana continue to approve pipeline projects to expand capacity and lead in liquefied natural gas exports. Pennsylvania is also considering such projects to bolster its industry.

The decline in natural gas production not only affects the energy sector but also has economic implications for gas-producing counties in Pennsylvania. The decrease in production means a reduction in local revenue from impact fees, which could lead to challenging times ahead after the boom years experienced in the past.