Top Prize-Winning Ticket Sold at Philadelphia Mini Market

A lucky player in Philadelphia won big with a top prize-winning ticket worth $157,979 in the Cash Flow game. The ticket was sold at Nunez Mini Market II on Warrington Avenue, and the store will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Cash Flow game is a popular $5 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes, with a starting amount of $75,000. Players have the option to check if they’ve won a prize reviewing their ticket or scanning it using the official app from the lottery, or visiting a Lottery retailer and using the Ticket Checker.

If you hold a top prize-winning Fast Play ticket, it’s important to sign the back of the ticket and contact the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 to claim your prize.

While the excitement of winning such a substantial amount of money is undoubtedly thrilling, it’s crucial for winners to take the necessary steps to secure their prize. Signing the back of the ticket ensures that ownership is confirmed, and contacting the Lottery promptly will initiate the prize claiming process.

The Pennsylvania Lottery continues to provide opportunities for players to win big, with games like Cash Flow offering significant cash prizes. Whether you choose to review your ticket manually or use technology to check for winnings, always remember to sign the back and reach out to the Lottery to claim your prize.