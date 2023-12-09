State Rep. Mark Rozzi Endorses Ex-Wife Jacklyn Rusnock for Berks County Seat

State Representative Mark Rozzi (D-Berks) has made an unexpected move endorsing his ex-wife, Jacklyn Rusnock, for the 126th district seat in Berks County. While their marriage ended in divorce in 2018, Rozzi believes that Rusnock would be a perfect fit for the position, despite their personal history.

Rozzi and Rusnock were high school sweethearts who went on to get married, have a daughter, and even serve in the state house together. However, the strain of their marital issues became too difficult to bear, leading to their separation. Rusnock has since remarried, while Rozzi has chosen to remain single.

Despite their personal journey, Rozzi wholeheartedly supports Rusnock’s candidacy. He describes her as intelligent, quick-witted, and deeply compassionate towards others. Rozzi believes that Rusnock’s familiarity with the district, as well as her experience as a teacher and coach, make her an excellent choice for the role. Additionally, she shares Rozzi’s progressive stance on important issues such as supporting more funding for public schools and being pro-choice.

Rusnock also shares Rozzi’s vision for a more collaborative and less partisan political environment. She believes in engaging in meaningful conversations and finding common ground for the greater good. Her endorsement her ex-husband, who himself has experienced the inner workings of the state capitol, showcases her political acumen and ability to bridge divides.

While Rozzi’s endorsement gives Rusnock a significant advantage, she still needs to win both the Democratic primary and the general election next year to secure the seat. Nevertheless, their unique dynamic and shared goals promise an interesting campaign ahead.