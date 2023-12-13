Excitement Builds as Pennsylvania Ski Resorts Prepare for Opening Day

The ski season in Pennsylvania is officially underway as resorts across the state gear up to welcome skiers and snowboarders for the 2023/24 season. After a delayed start due to warmer temperatures, the recent drop in temperature has allowed for snowmaking operations to begin, and many resorts have already announced their opening dates.

Two of the first resorts to open their slopes were Jack Frost and Blue Mountain Ski Resorts, both located in the Poconos. Jack Frost opened with 6 trails and 3 lifts, while Blue Mountain welcomed visitors with 12 trails, 1 terrain park, and 5 lifts, boasting a base of 18-14 inches of snow. Meanwhile, Shawnee Mountain and Blue Knob All Season Resort are set to open on Saturday, December 2nd. Shawnee Mountain will have 7 trails and 3 lifts available, while Blue Knob’s Snow Drop Beginner Area and part of Upper Mambo Alley will be open to beginners.

While these resorts have already kicked off the season, big-name resorts such as Seven Springs, Camelback Resort, and Montage Mountain have yet to announce their official opening dates. However, Camelback Resort has revealed plans to open on December 15th this season. These resorts, along with Blue Mountain and Camelback, are owned KSL and are on the IKON Pass.

Other resorts in Pennsylvania, including Hidden Valley, Laurel Mountain, Whitetail, Roundtop, and Liberty, have also begun snowmaking operations and are expected to open their slopes in the coming weeks. All six of these resorts are owned Vail Resorts and are on the Epic Pass.

While Elk Mountain and Ski Big Bear Pennsylvania typically rely on natural snowfall, they are anticipated to open around the second to third week of December.

With the ski season officially underway in Pennsylvania, it won’t be long before all the resorts in the state are up and running. Ski enthusiasts across the region can look forward to a winter filled with thrilling rides down the slopes and plenty of snow-covered fun. Here’s to a fantastic season for all the skiers, snowboarders, and resorts in Pennsylvania!