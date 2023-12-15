Misericordia University Welcomes Students from College of Saint Rose Amid Closure

In a welcome move, Pennsylvania’s Misericordia University has announced its decision to accommodate students from the College of Saint Rose, which recently declared its permanent closure the end of the 2023-2024 academic year. NewsChannel 13 broke the news first, highlighting Misericordia President Dan Myers’ openness to accepting and supporting affected students.

President Myers expressed confidence that students who had previously thrived at Saint Rose would find a comfortable and fulfilling academic home at Misericordia. The small Catholic university, situated just a short drive from Wilkes-Barre, offers a supportive and inclusive environment for students pursuing higher education.

With hundreds of Saint Rose students currently uncertain about their future plans, many are exploring alternative options, including transferring to different institutions and ensuring the continuation of their academic journey. Misericordia University aims to make this transition as seamless as possible accepting transfer credits and providing necessary support services to incoming students.

Acknowledging the impact of the closure on the community, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan affirmed the city’s commitment to assisting those affected the College of Saint Rose’s shutdown. She emphasized the importance of collaboration with the college’s leadership in crafting a comprehensive plan that addresses not just the students’ educational concerns but also the future of the campus and its programs.

President Myers emphasized his willingness to welcome former Saint Rose students to Misericordia, urging them to mention his name when reaching out to the school’s transfer coordinator. This gesture signifies Misericordia’s dedication to helping displaced students navigate this challenging time and find a new home where they can continue their education.

As Misericordia University extends its support to students during this period of uncertainty, it highlights the significance of collaboration and solidarity within the academic community. By embracing those affected the College of Saint Rose’s closure, Misericordia exemplifies its commitment to providing accessible and quality education to all students.