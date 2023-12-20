University of Pennsylvania President and Chairman of Board Resign Amid Turmoil

After facing intense pressure from donors, politicians, and alumni, the president of the University of Pennsylvania, M. Elizabeth Magill, has resigned. Her decision comes just days after her appearance before Congress, where she seemingly avoided answering a question about punishing students who advocated for the genocide of Jews. This incident further exacerbated existing doubts about her leadership, which had already been shaken over her handling of a Palestinian literary conference and the university’s initial response to the Hamas attack on Israel.

The fallout from Ms. Magill’s testimony led influential alumni to question her abilities, prompting some wealthy contributors to withdraw their donations. Public officials also put pressure on the university to remove Ms. Magill from her position. In the face of mounting criticism and a pending board meeting, the president chose to step down. Shortly after her resignation, Scott L. Bok, the chairman of the board of trustees, also announced his departure, deepening the turmoil at one of the country’s most prestigious institutions.

While Ms. Magill’s resignation marks the first time a university president has stepped down in connection with recent campus controversies, other leaders remain under scrutiny. Just a day before her resignation, more than 70 members of Congress called for the firings of Ms. Magill as well as two other university presidents who appeared alongside her during the congressional hearing.

However, the resignation has raised concerns among faculty members regarding academic freedom. Some Penn professors have criticized what they perceive as interference from external forces that could jeopardize the university’s integrity.

As the university seeks to navigate this uncertain period, the departure of both the president and the chairman of the board marks a significant turning point in the institution’s history. It remains to be seen how Penn will address the concerns raised its faculty and regain the trust of its donors and supporters.