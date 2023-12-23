Winter Weather Approaching: Tips for Safe Driving

Summary: As winter approaches, it is essential to be prepared for rain, snow, and ice on the roads. Allegheny County maintenance manager, Ben Devore, assures that they are ready to tackle the upcoming challenges. With extra teams and well-prepped roadways, their goal is to keep the roads clear and passable. It is crucial for drivers to stay alert, take it slow, and cooperate with road maintenance crews to ensure safe travel.

Winter is drawing near, and that means unpredictable weather conditions lie ahead. Although it can be challenging to keep up with ever-changing weather patterns, it is important to stay vigilant and take precautions when driving in cold, wet conditions. This year, Allegheny County and PennDOT have taken extra measures to ensure road safety during winter storms.

Allegheny County maintenance manager, Ben Devore, shared that they hired additional teams this year and are better equipped to handle whatever mother nature throws their way. The key to managing icy roads is salt. Salt lowers the freezing point of water and prevents the formation of dangerous ice patches. Devore emphasized the importance of applying salt to roads before the rain or freezing temperatures hit. This way, the salt can melt the ice and create a safer surface for drivers.

To aid road maintenance crews in their efforts, drivers are urged to be cautious and stay out of the way of salt trucks and plows. By cooperating, drivers can help keep the roads clear and traffic flowing smoothly. It is crucial to prioritize road safety and avoid unnecessary risks when driving in wintry conditions.

As winter storms approach, it is essential for Pittsburgh-area drivers to stay updated on weather alerts and plan their routes accordingly. Slower speeds, keeping a safe distance from other vehicles, and being attentive to road conditions are all vital for safe winter driving. Remember, it’s better to arrive at your destination a few minutes late than risk an accident due to speeding or reckless driving.

Stay informed and stay safe this winter season. The news will continue to provide updates on the weather and any potential safety concerns for drivers.