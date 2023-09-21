Penn State vs. Iowa: A Clash of Big Ten Titans

The much-anticipated matchup between No. 7 Penn State and No. 24 Iowa is set to take place in a prime time showdown this Saturday night. This clash between two ranked Big Ten teams has significant implications for both teams’ division title aspirations and their chances of entering the early-season College Football Playoff conversation.

While Iowa has a relatively open path to a Big Ten West title, with the other teams in their division struggling, Penn State faces a more treacherous path in the Big Ten East, with upcoming games against No. 6 Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan. Therefore, a victory against Iowa is crucial for Penn State if they aim to represent the Big Ten East for the first time since 2016.

The previous meeting between these two teams in 2021 was a thrilling top-five showdown, with Iowa narrowly escaping with a 23-20 victory. Given the strength of both defenses, another dramatic and low-scoring game is expected this time around.

One key factor to watch in this matchup is the turnover battle. Penn State’s dominant performance against Illinois, where they forced five turnovers and committed none, showcased the importance of winning the turnover battle. However, Iowa has struggled to force turnovers this season, which could be a significant advantage for Penn State if they can maintain their ball security.

In terms of injuries, Iowa’s offensive coordinator, Brian Ferentz, faces a challenging situation with the absence of tight end Luke Lachey and running backs Kaleb Johnson and Jaziun Patterson. This will put more pressure on quarterback Cade McNamara, who will have fewer weapons to rely on.

On the other hand, Penn State’s quarterback, Drew Allar, will look to improve on his unspectacular performance from the previous game. The Nittany Lions have struggled to produce explosive plays, but if Allar and his receivers can stretch the field vertically, it could open up opportunities for the rest of Penn State’s offense.

This highly anticipated matchup will take place at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania, and will be broadcast on CBS. Fans can also watch the game live on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports App.

In terms of predictions, Iowa is dealing with offensive injuries that may limit their scoring, even against a strong Penn State defense. The Hawkeyes’ ability to put points on the board will be challenging, making this game a close one. The prediction is that Iowa will cover the spread with a +14.5 point advantage.

