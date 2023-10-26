Penn State Looks to Bounce Back and Dominate Indiana After Ohio State Loss

No. 10 Penn State is ready to release their frustration on the field this Saturday as they face Indiana in a Big Ten East battle. After suffering a disappointing 20-12 loss against Ohio State last week, the Nittany Lions are determined to get back on track. Despite this setback, Penn State had an impressive start to the season with a 6-0 record, outscoring opponents an average margin of 36.3 points.

The game against Indiana presents an opportunity for Penn State to showcase their offensive strength. Indiana’s only victories this season have come against Indiana State and Akron, and they have struggled in their four Big Ten games, losing an average of 27.3 points. Their most recent defeat was a 31-14 loss against Rutgers, where they failed to score in the second half.

For Penn State, the visit from Indiana serves as a reprieve before facing tougher opponents in the coming weeks, including a trip to Maryland and a home game against No. 2 Michigan. If Penn State wants any chance against Michigan, they need to demonstrate their ability to be more explosive offensively.

On the other side of the matchup, Indiana will be motivated to prove themselves against one of the Big Ten’s top teams. With a November schedule featuring unranked opponents, the Hoosiers have one final chance to make a statement before entering a crucial stretch.

Source: CBSSports.com