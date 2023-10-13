Netflix Updates Policy on Password Sharing: Thoughts from Penn State Students

Netflix has recently implemented a new policy on password sharing, sparking discussion among Penn State students. Carla Olazo, a third-year political science student, shared her experience of being unexpectedly logged out of her Netflix account. Initially confused, Olazo found a workaround selecting the “update your household” option. Devin McDonnell, a fourth-year computer science student, expressed surprise at the new policy, particularly when it affects college students who still live with their parents. However, McDonnell acknowledged that sharing passwords with friends can be a concern. Zoe Nolan, a first-year student, criticized the policy as being unfavorable for college students who are still part of their family’s subscription. Nolan mentioned that she would not be inclined to purchase her own Netflix subscription if she can no longer use her family’s account. Cadence O’Brien, a first-year physics student, reflected on the changing landscape of streaming services and wondered if Netflix was becoming less accessible. Lexy Evans, a third-year criminology student, mentioned that although it might be a safety measure, it is frustrating for families or friends who share accounts. Abby Hershberger, a first-year biobehavioral health student, questioned the reasoning behind Netflix’s new policy, suggesting that if multiple users have the same login credentials, they should be able to use the account. Ryan Schaefer, a second-year kinesiology student, acknowledged the potential profitability of this policy change for Netflix, but mentioned the logistical challenges it poses for families with members living in different locations. As Netflix continues to update its policies, the impact on its user base, especially college students, remains a topic of discussion.

