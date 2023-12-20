Liz Magill Resigns as President of University of Pennsylvania Following Backlash

University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill has resigned from her position, just days after facing significant backlash for her congressional testimony on antisemitism. The decision was announced Scott Bok, the chair of the university’s board of trustees.

Magill’s resignation came after her comments during the hearing, in which she, along with the presidents of Harvard and MIT, discussed how they are addressing antisemitism on their campuses. Criticism arose when the university presidents were asked if “calling for the genocide of Jews” would violate the university’s code of conduct.

Following Magill’s testimony, six members of Congress from Pennsylvania called for her resignation, and a hedge fund manager threatened to withdraw a $100 million donation to the university. Additionally, concerns over Magill’s leadership had been growing, particularly since an event on campus in September that included speakers with a history of antisemitic comments.

While some congressional representatives applauded Magill’s resignation, others expressed the need for further action. Rep. Elise Stefanik called it “the bare minimum” and stated that congressional investigations into the universities’ handling of antisemitism should still be expected.

The response to Magill’s resignation has been mixed. Rep. Virginia Foxx, who led the hearing, approved of the decision, highlighting Magill’s equivocation in her responses. On the other hand, Rep. Ritchie Torres applauded the move, emphasizing the importance of university leaders taking a clear stand against antisemitism.

The American Association of University Professors at Penn acknowledged the controversy but emphasized the need for the next president to defend principles like shared governance and academic freedom.

Magill will continue as interim president until a new appointment is made, and she will remain a faculty member at the Penn Carey Law School. The university will provide updates on interim leadership in the upcoming days.