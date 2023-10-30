New Tactics and TikTok Help Diddams Party Store Survive Halloween Slump

The Halloween season in 2021 proved to be a challenging time for Diddams Party & Toy Store, a popular party supplies store located in Mountain View, San Carlos, and San Mateo. Owner Steve Diddams, who has been running the business for 34 years, was worried when sales in October, traditionally their busiest month, were looking bleak. However, a surprising turn of events and a little help from a familiar platform breathed new life into the struggling store.

Diddams’ daughter, Marin Diddams, residing in New York, took it upon herself to create a TikTok video to promote her father’s business. With no prior experience on TikTok, the heartfelt and sincere video quickly gained traction, amassing over 300,000 views and thousands of comments. The unexpected wave of support came at just the right time for the struggling party supplies store.

The video resonated with longtime customers, who flocked to the store to show their support. Shilpa Dharmadhikari, a Los Altos resident, saw the video and immediately brought her daughter to Diddams Party & Toy Store to purchase Halloween costume accessories. Many others had a similar response, recognizing the importance of backing local businesses during these challenging times.

While party stores across the country faced a significant decline in sales this Halloween, attributed to a sluggish economy and competition from online and big-box retailers, Diddams Party & Toy Store managed to stay afloat. In a fortunate contrast to his friends’ businesses, who experienced a negative 20 percent drop in sales, Diddams saw a more neutral performance, which he considered a “giant gift.”

Though sales are still not at pre-pandemic levels, Diddams expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support from customers. As a token of appreciation, the store offered a 50 percent discount to customers who mentioned the TikTok video. The positive response from customers, with comments reminiscing about their favorite childhood memories at the store, reaffirmed Diddams’ commitment to serving the community.

FAQ:

Q: What is the TikTok video about?

A: The TikTok video was created Steve Diddams’ daughter to promote Diddams Party & Toy Store.

Q: How many views did the TikTok video receive?

A: The TikTok video received over 300,000 views and thousands of comments.

Q: How did customers show their support?

A: Customers visited the store and made purchases, expressing their support for Diddams Party & Toy Store.

Q: Why did party stores see a decline in sales?

A: The decline in sales for party stores this Halloween can be attributed to the sluggish economy and competition from online and big-box retailers.

Q: What discount did the store offer to customers?

A: Customers who mentioned the TikTok video received a 50 percent discount on their purchases.