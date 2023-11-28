Gotham Awards Highlights: Celebrating the Best in Film and Television

The 2023 Gotham Awards, which celebrate outstanding talent both in front of and behind the camera, brought together some of the biggest stars from our favorite shows and movies. The night was filled with excitement as deserving winners were honored for their remarkable performances.

Charles Melton took home the Outstanding Supporting Performance Award for his brilliant work in “May December,” while Lily Gladstone won the Outstanding Lead Performance Award for her captivating performance in “The Unknown Country.” The critically acclaimed film “Past Lives,” featuring the talented Greta Lee from “The Morning Show,” won the Best Feature Award.

But the night wasn’t only about the awards. The red carpet was a sight to behold, with celebrities showcasing their impeccable style and fashion choices. Natalie Portman looked radiant in a strapless silver dress adorned with colorful floral details. Penélope Cruz exuded confidence in a white mesh Chanel dress with a figure-hugging layer underneath, while Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley made it a memorable date night, with Robbie stunning in a Prada cocktail dress and Ackerley looking dapper in a navy suit.

The fashion choices continued to impress with Rachel McAdams donning a daring semi-sheer black ruched dress with a plunging keyhole cutout, and Michelle Williams exuding elegance in a structured Schiaparelli peplum dress paired with a pearl necklace. Carey Mulligan, star of “Promising Young Woman,” looked like a true movie star in a flowy Valentino dress with a one-shoulder design.

The fashion statements extended to the men as well, with Bradley Cooper looking suave in a black three-piece suit, and Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone radiating happiness as they posed together. DiCaprio opted for a classic tuxedo while Gladstone stunned in a navy dress from Louis Vuitton.

These are just a few of the standout moments and fashion choices from the prestigious Gotham Awards. The event was a celebration of the incredible talent that graces our screens and an exciting preview of what’s to come in the upcoming award season.

