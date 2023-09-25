New Regulation Prohibits Social Commerce in Indonesia

The Minister of Trade, Zulkifli Hasan, is set to sign a revised regulation that will impose restrictions on social commerce in Indonesia. The new amendment to the Minister of Trade Regulation No. 50/2020 will prohibit social media platforms from engaging in sales activities. Instead, they will only be allowed to facilitate the promotion of goods and services. The regulation aims to prevent the misuse of personal data social media platforms.

Furthermore, the revised regulation will also address the sale of imported goods through e-commerce platforms. It will establish a positive list of permissible imported products, with other goods being prohibited unless explicitly approved. Additionally, imported products sold through e-commerce platforms will have to comply with the same regulations as domestically produced goods. For example, food products must have halal certifications, beauty products must be registered with the National Agency of Drug and Food Control, and electronic products must meet certain safety standards.

The regulation will also prohibit social commerce platforms from acting as producers of goods. This means that they cannot be directly involved in the manufacturing process. The regulation is applicable to all social commerce platforms, including TikTok Shop.

These regulations were introduced in response to concerns raised micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) regarding the impact of social commerce on their businesses. The availability of cheap imported products and the intense competition from social commerce platforms were seen as threats that could undermine local businesses.

