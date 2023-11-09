Pemako Expands Its Presence in the Luxury Hospitality Market

Pemako, a renowned luxury hospitality group, has recently engaged the services of Travel Hospitality and Representation Services (THRS) as its Public Relations and Social Media representative. This strategic partnership aims to promote Pemako’s exquisite luxury hotels located in the mesmerizing kingdom of Bhutan.

Committed to delivering unparalleled experiences, Pemako boasts a collection of meticulously curated hotels in Thimphu and Punakha. These properties, nestled amidst stunning natural landscapes, epitomize the essence of Bhutanese culture and heritage through their unique design, delectable culinary offerings, and warm hospitality. Pemako takes pride in celebrating the magnificence of Bhutan, a country often referred to as the land of the thunder dragon, which seamlessly blends its rich heritage with present-day resplendence.

Let’s take a closer look at the two remarkable hotels that form part of this esteemed brand:

Pemako Thimphu: Situated in the heart of the capital city, this hotel offers convenient access to the city center and is just a 45-minute drive from Paro International Airport. With 66 stunning rooms adorned in vibrant colors, multiple dining options, and breathtaking mountain views, this recently rebranded hotel provides a perfect blend of modern comfort and traditional Bhutanese charm. Guests can also indulge in rejuvenating wellness experiences during their stay.

Pemako Punakha: Nestled on the banks of the Mo Chu River, this unique property comprises 21 luxury tented pool villas, exquisite dining venues, and a spa inspired Sowa Rigpa, a traditional Bhutanese medicinal practice. Located just a 3.5-hour drive from the airport, Pemako Punakha offers a captivating rustic ambiance that harmoniously combines heritage and nature.

Christiane Doris Wasfy, General Manager of Pemako, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with THRS, stating, “The brand Pemako draws inspiration from the remote Himalayan Sanctuary (Beyul). As we prepare to introduce the majestic beauty of Bhutan to the world, we are delighted to partner with THRS, a leading representation company renowned for its expertise in luxury hospitality. By leveraging their proficiency in communication strategy, marketing, and alliances, we aim to enhance our visibility and extend warm invitations to guests to explore this remarkable country with us.”

Yeishan Goel, Group CEO of THRS, emphasized the exceptional offerings of Bhutan, saying, “Bhutan captivates with its diverse landscapes, encompassing majestic mountains, picturesque valleys, and an abundance of flora and fauna. The country’s awe-inspiring architecture, extraordinary beliefs, and rich traditional heritage are waiting to be discovered. Pemako, with its distinctive experiences immersed in nature, culture, and gastronomy, is ideal for discerning Indian travelers. With our expertise in brand public relations and social media impact within the luxury hospitality and tourism sector, we are thrilled to introduce Pemako and its extraordinary hotels to the Indian market.”

FAQ

1. What is Pemako?

Pemako is a luxury hospitality group that offers carefully curated hotels in Bhutan, showcasing the country’s rich heritage and natural beauty.

2. Where are Pemako’s hotels located?

Pemako has hotels in Thimphu and Punakha, two enchanting destinations in the kingdom of Bhutan.

3. What are the key features of Pemako Thimphu?

Pemako Thimphu boasts vibrant rooms, multiple dining options, stunning mountain views, and wellness experiences, all located in the heart of the capital city.

4. What can guests expect at Pemako Punakha?

Pemako Punakha offers luxury tented pool villas, superb dining options, a spa inspired traditional Bhutanese medicine, and a serene riverside setting.

5. Why did Pemako partner with THRS?

Pemako joined forces with THRS to tap into their expertise in luxury hospitality representation, social media management, and public relations, in order to increase visibility and attract more guests to experience Bhutan.

6. What makes Bhutan an extraordinary destination?

Bhutan is known for its breathtaking landscapes, majestic mountains, rich cultural heritage, and its commitment to preserving its unique traditions and beliefs.

