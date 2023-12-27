House of Lords Receives Guidance on Social Media Etiquette

Summary: The House of Lords, comprising members with an average age of 71, has been provided with official guidance on how to navigate social media, including strategies to identify trolls. The guidelines, referred to as “basic principles of online etiquette,” have been developed a committee led Eliza Manningham-Buller, former head of MI5. The aim of this initiative is to mitigate the significant risks associated with social media and safeguard the reputation of the Upper Chamber. The manual emphasizes the dangers of screenshots and reminds peers that once something is posted online, it becomes permanently available and can be seen anyone. Peers are advised against sharing personal information such as phone numbers or passwords, and are cautioned that retweeting or liking posts may be interpreted as endorsement. Additionally, the guidance seeks to help members differentiate between genuine criticism and trolls who deliberately aim to provoke and offend. It also highlights the advantages of social media as a means for peers to raise awareness about their parliamentary activities, communicate their roles, build networks, and recruit staff.

With the rapid growth of social media platforms such as X and Facebook, individuals around the world have grown accustomed to the risks that come with online interactions. However, the House of Lords, a prestigious institution known for its members’ advanced age, has just received its first official guidance on online behavior.

The committee responsible for drafting this guidance is headed Eliza Manningham-Buller, the former chief of MI5, who expressed the urgent need for such recommendations to mitigate the significant risks social media poses. One of the key points emphasized in the 12-point training manual is the permanence of online content. Peers are advised to assume that anything they post will be permanently available and potentially shared or viewed anyone, even if it is deleted later on.

While peers are encouraged to use social media to raise awareness about their parliamentary activities and engage with the public, they are also cautioned about the pitfalls. Trolls, individuals who intentionally seek to cause distress or offense, are called out specifically, and members are urged to learn the difference between genuine criticism and trolling behavior.

Furthermore, the guidance warns against sharing personal information such as phone numbers or passwords, as well as endorsing posts through retweets or likes. The intention is to prevent any misinterpretation of peers’ online activity.

Despite the positive aspects of social media highlighted the training manual, some voices within the House of Lords have raised concerns about certain omissions. Conservative peer Lord Vaizey, a long-time Twitter user, pointed out that the guidance fails to address topics such as posting memes, appropriate use of emojis, and the possibility of trolling public figures like David Cameron.

This new guidance aims to equip members of the House of Lords with the necessary tools to navigate social media safely and responsibly while using the platforms to enhance their parliamentary activities and engage with the public.