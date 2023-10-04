Peel Police Investigating Threats Against Brampton Schools

Peel police have initiated an investigation after a post on social media contained threatening remarks against six schools in Brampton. The police were alerted to the post on Monday and immediately launched a criminal investigation to determine the validity of the threats and identify the individuals responsible.

To ensure the safety and well-being of all students and staff, the police have been collaborating with both the Peel District School Board and the Dufferin Peel Catholic School Board. Consultations between the police and the school boards will result in increased security measures being implemented.

The nature of the post has not been revealed the police, who state that it contained threatening remarks against the named schools. The schools affected are Holy Name of Mary Catholic Secondary School, Louise Arbour Secondary School, St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School, Bramalea Secondary School, Notre Dame Secondary School, and North Park Secondary School.

It is worth noting that four of these schools were previously mentioned in a social media post last March, which warned of shootings at six schools in the Peel Region. The police have not indicated if there may be a connection between the previous threats and this ongoing investigation.

The Peel police take these threats seriously and prioritize the safety of students and school staff. The investigation is ongoing as efforts continue to identify the individuals responsible for the threatening remarks.

Sources:

– Peel District School Board

– Dufferin Peel Catholic School Board