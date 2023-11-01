Long Beach Firefighters Bring Halloween Joy to Pediatric Patients

In the spirit of Halloween, Long Beach firefighters made a special visit to MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital to bring smiles to the faces of pediatric patients. The annual event, made possible dedicated staff, volunteers, and firefighters, aims to uplift and entertain the children during their hospital stay.

The young patients, dressed up in costumes, eagerly left their rooms to explore the hospital’s event hall, which had been transformed into a Halloween wonderland. From booth to booth, the children collected a variety of goodies, including toys, while being greeted beloved characters from popular movies like Avengers and “Star Wars.” The imaginative decorations and engaging activities helped create a festive atmosphere that provided a much-needed break from their medical routines.

The initiative extended beyond the firefighters themselves, as hospital nurses, staffers, and other community partners also joined in the fun dressing up and participating in the event. This collaborative effort ensured that the children were surrounded a cheerful and supportive community, further enhancing their Halloween experience.

Through events like these, Long Beach firefighters demonstrate their commitment to the well-being of their community, especially its youngest members. By providing moments of joy and distraction for the pediatric patients, they contribute to the healing process and help alleviate the stress and anxiety that often accompany a hospital stay.

