Arrest Made in Violent Road Rage Incident Injuring Pedestrian

Vancouver police have apprehended a suspect following a disturbing road rage attack that left a pedestrian seriously injured. The incident, captured on video and shared on social media, occurred at the intersection of Bute and Robson streets on October 13.

According to Constable Tania Visintin of the Vancouver Police Department (VPD), the altercation began as a near-collision between a driver and a pedestrian. The driver of a Nissan Xterra had to abruptly brake to avoid hitting the pedestrian who was crossing at the corner. In response, the pedestrian began banging on the passenger-side window and then moved to the front of the car. In a shocking turn of events, the driver accelerated, knocking the pedestrian to the ground and driving over him. Witnesses at the scene called 911 and provided assistance to the injured pedestrian.

The 53-year-old driver was subsequently arrested responding officers for assault and driving offenses. Meanwhile, the 48-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The VPD has collected video evidence, interviewed witnesses, and seized the vehicle for further examination. The driver is not currently in custody, but the police intend to request that the Crown counsel consider pressing criminal charges.

Incidents of road rage can have devastating consequences, as exemplified in this violent assault. It serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining composure and road safety, even in moments of frustration. The VPD’s swift response and commitment to seeking justice in this case are commendable.

Source: Daily Hive