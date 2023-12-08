The Puddery Temporarily Closes After TikTok Food Review Causes Overwhelming Demand

The Puddery, a dessert shop located in Pearland, Texas, has announced a temporary closure due to an unexpected surge in customers following a viral TikTok review. The review TikTok food critic Keith Lee garnered over 11.6 million views, causing an overwhelming influx of customers to the shop. The Puddery, unable to keep up with the demand, will be closed until December 9th to ensure they can provide the best service possible to their patrons.

During his visit, Keith Lee spent $36.07 at The Puddery and rated their strawberry banana pudding 9.2 out of 10. The review created such a frenzy that The Puddery was left speechless the number of customers lining up outside their doors. As a tribute to Keith Lee, the shop even renamed their Oreo Croffle to The Keith Lee Croffle, as reported Click2Houston.

The Puddery’s owner, Janel Prator, took to social media to inform their loyal customers about the temporary closure. In an Instagram post, she explained that the shop needed time to prepare and ensure they could provide the best possible service. The Puddery’s popularity, especially their “World Famous Banana Pudding” featured on Food Network’s “The Great Food Truck Race,” has already put pressure on Prator and her operations, as reported Chron.

The temporary closure may inconvenience some customers, but The Puddery is determined to use this time to regroup and better serve their dessert-loving patrons. The unexpected fame brought Keith Lee’s review has given The Puddery a unique opportunity to reevaluate their operations and potentially expand their staff to accommodate the growing demand.

While The Puddery’s temporary closure may disappoint some, it is a testament to the power of social media and the impact influential figures like Keith Lee can have on small businesses. The Puddery remains grateful for the overwhelming support and looks forward to reopening their doors and delighting customers with their beloved desserts.