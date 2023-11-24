Unforgettable Encounters: A Rare Albino Squirrel Brightens a Tampa Backyard

In the lush treetops behind Kimberli Cummings’ Tampa home resides an enchanting resident unlike any other: Pearl, an albino squirrel. With its shimmering white fur and distinctive crimson eyes, Pearl is a captivating sight, making her presence known every morning and evening. The world of albino squirrels can be a mystery, with only a handful ever documented in the wild.

Pearl first made her appearance in April, captivating Cummings with her ethereal beauty. “It was an unforgettable moment,” Cummings reminisces. “I rushed to grab my phone, my heart racing, and managed to capture her on video.” Since then, Pearl has become a regular visitor, her visits as predictable as clockwork. With nimble grace, she effortlessly leaps across fences to greet her human friends.

To ensure Pearl feels truly at home, Cummings and her husband have gone to great lengths to accommodate their unique guest. They even constructed a cozy house for Pearl, though she prefers to use it as a perch rather than a dwelling. Cummings jests, “We may have lost our minds a little, but it’s all because we don’t have any grandchildren. Maybe Pearl sensed that.”

Pearl’s undeniable charm has gained her quite the following, even earning her a dedicated Instagram page. Through this platform, people from all walks of life can share in the joy of witnessing Pearl’s visits. As Cummings fervently states, “Although you may not be physically present for this experience, you can still witness its magic. People tell me they wake up every morning eagerly anticipating Pearl’s arrival.”

Aware of the transient nature of wildlife encounters, Cummings cherishes each fleeting moment she spends with Pearl. “Every day with Pearl is an adventure, a blend of craziness, fun, and wonder!” Cummings enthuses. Pearl’s name certainly befits her, symbolizing the rarity and preciousness she brings into the world.

