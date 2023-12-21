Pearl Jam Teases Possible Australian Tour on Social Media

Seattle-based rock band Pearl Jam has caused a stir among their Australian fan base with a recent social media post, sparking speculation of a potential upcoming tour in Australia. The band shared a throwback video of their 1998 performance in Melbourne, along with a caption that has left fans buzzing with excitement.

While the band has not officially confirmed the tour, dedicated fans on Pearl Jam’s subreddit have taken it upon themselves to speculate the potential tour dates and locations. Rumors suggest that the Australian and New Zealand shows could be scheduled from November 8 to 10 in Auckland, before moving on to Gold Coast, Sydney, and Melbourne from November 13 to 23.

This potential tour holds immense significance as Pearl Jam’s last performance in Australia was during the final Big Day Out festival in 2014. The band’s return to the continent would be long-awaited and highly anticipated their Australian fans.

Adding to the excitement, lead vocalist Eddie Vedder previously hinted at the band’s return to Australia during a radio show appearance in February 2021. When asked about the possibility of touring Down Under in the next 18 months post-COVID, Vedder expressed optimism, stating, “You know, actually because of the circumstance and because of the way you handled it, in some ways, I could say with confidence it could be the first place we play.”

Since then, the teaser from Vedder has been a glimmer of hope for eager Australian fans, eagerly awaiting the band’s return. Although the only confirmed tour dates for Pearl Jam in 2024 are in Lisbon and Madrid, fans are urged to stay tuned for further announcements.

Australian fans are now eagerly awaiting the band’s official confirmation, hoping to secure their tickets and experience the long-awaited return of Pearl Jam to their beloved country.