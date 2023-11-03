Peacock and Bravo Join Forces to Bring Uncensored Reunions to Viewers

Peacock and Bravo have recently announced an exciting partnership that will give avid viewers an exclusive streaming experience. Following the success of uncensored reunions for popular shows like The Real Housewives and Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Peacock and Bravo are teaming up to provide uncensored versions of future Bravo reunions.

Unlike the censored versions that air on Bravo, these uncensored reunions will be available for streaming on Peacock the day after they air. This partnership aims to give fans a deeper look into the dramatic moments and unfiltered conversations that take place during these highly-anticipated reunions.

For those who are unfamiliar with Peacock, it is a streaming service that offers two plans: Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. The Peacock Premium plan is priced at $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year, offering access to over 80,000 hours of TV, movies, and sports. Subscribers can enjoy all the shows and hit movies in the Peacock library, as well as stream current NBC and Bravo shows a day after they air. Additionally, Peacock Premium provides access to over 50 always-on channels.

If you’re looking for even more features, the Peacock Premium Plus plan is available for $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. This plan includes all the benefits of Peacock Premium, along with the ability to download and watch select titles offline. Subscribers also gain access to their local NBC Channel LIVE.

Peacock offers a diverse range of content, including original series, comedies, horror, romance, and drama. Some notable titles that can be streamed on Peacock include Yellowstone, Parks and Recreation, Belair, M3gan, and Poker Face. Sports enthusiasts can also enjoy live events such as WWE Network, MLB Sunday Leadoff, NFL Sunday Night Football, and Premier League matches.

With this exciting partnership between Peacock and Bravo, viewers can indulge in the full uncensored experience of their favorite Bravo reunions. Mark your calendars and sign up for Peacock Premium to ensure you don’t miss out on these unfiltered and unforgettable moments!

