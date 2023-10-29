Privacy Concerns Raised as Babar Azam’s Personal WhatsApp Message Leaked on Live TV

The recent controversy surrounding the alleged neglect of Babar Azam’s attempts to communicate with the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee, Zaka Ashraf, has taken a dramatic turn. While Ashraf vehemently denied receiving any calls or text messages from the Pakistan captain, a leaked WhatsApp message has raised concerns about privacy and ethical conduct within the PCB.

On a local news channel, Ashraf presented Babar Azam’s personal WhatsApp message exchange with the PCB’s Chief Operating Officer, Salman Naseer. During the live TV program, Naseer’s message to Babar questioned the rumors circulating about his unsuccessful attempts to contact the chairman. In response, Babar explicitly stated that he had not made any calls to Ashraf.

The leaked message has sparked a wave of criticism, with many raising concerns about the ethical implications of sharing personal messages on a public platform without the individual’s consent. The actions of the PCB’s chief have come under scrutiny, highlighting the need for privacy protection and respectful communication within the cricketing fraternity.

Former Pakistan cricketer, Azhar Ali, also expressed his reservations during the program, asking whether Babar had given consent for the message to be aired on live television. This raises questions about the responsibility of both the PCB chief and the program’s producers in obtaining consent and ensuring privacy rights are respected.

While the controversy continues to unfold, it is imperative for cricketing organizations to prioritize ethical conduct and protect the privacy of their players. The leaked WhatsApp message serves as a reminder of the potential consequences that can arise when personal communication is exposed without consent.

