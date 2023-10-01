Progressive Conservatives Encourage Voters to “Vote How You Feel” in Controversial Ad

In the final days of the provincial election campaign, the Progressive Conservatives of Manitoba released an online advertisement that urged voters to “vote how you feel, not how others say you should.” The video, which was swiftly taken down after being posted on Facebook and Instagram, aimed to convince people to vote with their conscience and not succumb to peer pressure.

Political scientist Kelly Saunders argues that the ad suggests voters should not be ashamed to embrace the Tories’ controversial positions during the campaign. The party has been actively campaigning against the search for the remains of two First Nations women in a Winnipeg-area landfill and promoting parental rights in schools, which some believe may have negative effects on transgender and non-binary students.

Saunders suggests that the ad’s message implies that voters can make decisions that others might deem immoral or unethical and get away with it because voting is anonymous. She sees it as a sign of desperation from the Progressive Conservatives, who have been trailing behind the NDP in recent polls.

The advertisement, a black and white video with dramatic music, features a silhouette approaching a voting booth, marking a ballot, and dropping it in the ballot box. The voiceover encourages voters to make their own decisions without fear of judgment because no one is watching.

The video received criticism online and was removed within a few hours of its initial posting. The Progressive Conservatives defended the ad, stating that their social media advertisements have scheduled durations.

Saunders suggests that the ad appeals to voters’ base instincts and reinforces biases and negative stereotypes about certain groups. She believes it suggests that it is acceptable to hold biases or negative opinions as long as they remain undisclosed.

This controversial ad is part of the Progressive Conservatives’ efforts to ramp up their attacks against the NDP in the final weeks of the campaign. They have taken out full-page ads highlighting past criminal charges against NDP candidates and promoting their opposition to the landfill search.

