New culinary collaborations and rising stars at Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival

The Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival, held from December 7-10, was a true celebration of food and culinary talent. With renowned chefs, delicious dishes, and a vibrant atmosphere, the festival offered a multitude of experiences for attendees.

A standout event was the collaboration between longtime friends and fellow chefs, Daniel Boulud and Marcello Fiorentino. They hosted a legendary dinner at Fiorentino’s La Sirena restaurant in West Palm Beach. The talented chefs prepared a six-course feast, showcasing their culinary skills with dishes like risotto and shaved truffles. Alongside their culinary prowess, the duo entertained guests all night, capturing the spirit of the festival.

Celebrity chef and philanthropist Robert Irvine also made appearances throughout the festival. He mingled with festgoers during a walk-around tasting event at Okeechobee Steakhouse’s events facility. Irvine’s presence added an extra touch of star power to the festival.

Another memorable collaboration took place at La Goulue French bistro in Palm Beach, where James Beard Award-winning Miami chef Michelle Bernstein and celebrity chef Ben Ford teamed up to create a delightful lunch. With the added presence of reality TV star Tyler Cameron, the guests enjoyed a five-course lunch that was a highlight of the festival.

The festival’s Grand Chef Throwdown showcased the talent of local chef Diego Suero, who emerged as the winner of the prestigious competition. Suero, a chef at Lindsay Autry’s Honeybelle restaurant, impressed the judges with his culinary skills and creativity. As a generous gesture, Suero donated his $10,000 prize to The Palm Beach Post’s Season to Share charity drive, which supports families and individuals in need.

While these were just a taste of the festival’s highlights, the event featured many more culinary delights and memorable moments. The Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival truly brought together the best of the culinary world, creating an unforgettable experience for all who attended.