Palm Beach County School District to Sue Social Media Giants for Targeting Children

The Palm Beach County School District in Florida has joined more than a dozen other districts in the state in planning to sue Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, as well as other social media giants. The district accuses these companies of deliberately targeting children with addictive products. The school board recently voted to hire four law firms to evaluate the viability of a civil lawsuit against major social media platforms.

The chosen law firms include Wagstaff & Cartmell, based in Kansas City, Beasley Allen from Atlanta, Goza & Honnold based in Kansas, and The Maher Law Firm, located in Winter Park. The district’s contract with these firms states that the algorithms used social media companies have contributed to a mental health crisis among youth, fueled body image issues, and caused physical damage to district schools due to pranks and stunts.

The lawsuit is expected to name not only Meta but also other social media platforms such as Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, and Google. The law firms will be paid one-third of any compensation the district receives if they win the case, with the amount divided equally among the four firms. If the district does not win, there will be no fees owed to the law firms.

This legal action against social media companies is not unique to Palm Beach County. Other school districts across the country have already filed similar suits. Law firm Beasley Allen, which is representing multiple school districts in these actions, argues on its website that social media platforms use notifications and positive feedback to trigger the release of dopamine, creating a cycle of dependency and addiction.

The harmful effects of social media have been a growing concern as its use among adolescents has skyrocketed. A report from the U.S. Surgeon General states that up to 95% of teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 use social media, with more than a third of them using it almost constantly. The report highlights issues such as bullying, unrealistic beauty standards, and exposure to self-harm and suicide content that often go unchecked on these platforms.

Palm Beach County schools have already implemented restrictions on social media sites, with platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube banned on district devices and Wi-Fi networks. This proactive approach aims to protect students from potential risks associated with these platforms.