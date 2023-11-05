Payday 3’s First Patch Arrives, Addressing Massive Number of Issues

Finally, after several weeks since its launch, the long-awaited first patch for Payday 3 has been released. Developer Starbreeze has diligently worked on addressing a “massive” number of issues that have plagued the cooperative heist shooter since its disastrous launch.

The patch notes for update 1.01 were made available on various platforms, including Steam, and showcase a significant number of changes that aim to enhance the overall gameplay experience. Starbreeze expressed their gratitude to the community for their patience and support during the turbulent period. They stated, “After some instability, we’re finally up and running as things should be. Heisters heisting, civilians screaming, and cops floundering. We’ve got a lot more cooking, keep letting us know when you find bugs and sending us your suggestions.”

One of the prominent changes in the update is the addition of preorder and edition specific items for all players, ensuring that everyone can enjoy unique content regardless of their purchase choice. Furthermore, players can now freely turn the camera during the full tased effect, providing greater flexibility during intense moments. The much-awaited fix for the Cleanin’ It Out achievement not popping properly has also been implemented.

In addition to these changes, the update includes updates to aim assist on PlayStation 5, resolves issues with players getting stuck in crouch due to high ping, prevents crashes caused multiple explosions, and fixes the problem of Overkill weapons falling through vehicles.

While the patch marks a significant step forward in resolving the issues that have plagued Payday 3, Starbreeze encourages players to continue reporting any bugs they encounter or providing suggestions for further improvements. The developer remains dedicated to delivering a smooth and enjoyable heist experience for all players.

—

FAQ

What issues does the first patch for Payday 3 address?

The patch addresses several issues that have affected the cooperative heist shooter since its launch, including server problems, crashes, and gameplay inconsistencies.

What changes have been made in the update?

The update introduces preorder and edition specific items for all players, allows camera movement during the full tased effect, fixes achievement bugs, updates aim assist on PlayStation 5, and resolves various technical issues.

Will there be further patches?

Yes, the developer is committed to improving the game and will continue to release updates to address any remaining issues and improve the overall experience.

How can players contribute to the improvement of Payday 3?

Players are encouraged to report any bugs they encounter and share their suggestions with the developer. This feedback plays a crucial role in making the necessary improvements to the game.