In a display of respect for the late Lee Sun-kyun, the cast and crew of the drama ‘Payback: Money and Power’ have made the decision to forgo the upcoming SBS Drama Awards. The sudden news of Lee Sun-kyun’s untimely demise has left his close friends and family in deep mourning. SBS, recognizing the difficulty that the actors would face attending the awards ceremony, released a statement to Spot TV explaining the absence.

Lee Sun-kyun, who played the lead role in ‘Payback: Money and Power,’ achieved remarkable success with the drama, garnering an impressive viewership rating of 11.4 percent according to Nielsen Korea. Although unable to surpass the popularity of ‘Taxi Driver Season 2’ and ‘Dr. Romantic Season 3,’ the drama managed to secure the third spot among the highest-viewed SBS dramas.

Initially, Kang Yoo Seok and Park Hoon were expected to attend the awards ceremony, but they have decided to join their fellow cast members in paying homage to Lee Sun-kyun not attending the event.

To honor the memory of Lee Sun-kyun, any celebrities in attendance at the SBS Drama Awards have made the heartfelt decision to wear black. The ceremony, scheduled for December 29, will provide a platform for these individuals to express their condolences and mourn the loss of their co-star.

In the midst of these solemn events, Lee Sun-kyun’s funeral ceremony will also take place on December 29. The late actor’s coffin will be respectfully transported to his family burial grounds, where he will find his final resting place.

As mourners gather to bid their farewells, Lee Sun-kyun’s agency, HODU&U Entertainment, has kindly requested that the public respects their privacy. They expressed gratitude to everyone who is mourning the loss of their beloved actor and asked for condolences to be offered in thoughts and prayers only. Sadly, uninvited guests, falsely claiming to be YouTubers, have caused disturbances at the wake, leaving the family and friends in a state of distress. The agency, therefore, implores the public to cooperate and allow the mourning process to take place peacefully.

Although diverging in tone and language, the core fact about the cast of ‘Payback: Money and Power’ skipping the SBS Drama Awards to pay tribute to Lee Sun-kyun remains unchanged.