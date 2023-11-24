Pax Dental’s Viral TikTok Pokes Fun at Adult Dependency on Parents for Dentist Appointments

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Pax Dental’s California office experienced a pleasant surprise on Wednesday, November 9, 2023, as their TikTok video went viral, garnering over 3 million views and still counting!

The TikTok video humorously highlights the lingering dependence of young adults on their parents or guardians to schedule dentist appointments. The stars of the video, Riley and Dawn, who are patient care coordinators at Pax Dental, have captured the attention of viewers across the platform.

The news of the video’s viral success was met with great excitement among the staff members. Pax Dental expressed their disbelief at the overwhelmingly positive response, with views, likes, and comments steadily climbing since the video’s release.

Owned Dr. Denise O Mullinix and Dr. Jenny Hawkins, both St. Mary’s County natives, Pax Dental takes pride in its two dentistry locations in California and Lexington Park, MD. Adding to their uniqueness, these dental practitioners are identical twins and alumni of St. Mary’s Ryken. Pax Dental specializes in family and cosmetic dentistry, along with sleep-disordered breathing treatments. They are renowned for their use of state-of-the-art technology and their patient-centered approach, treating everyone like family.

The office has plans to create more entertaining and relatable TikTok videos in the future, urging the community to follow their account and visit the dentist office. To find out more about Pax Dental’s services, please visit their website at paxdental.com or check out their TikTok account @paxdental.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

