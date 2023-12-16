PAWS Chicago Rescues Dogs and Cats from Horrific Conditions in Dominica

PAWS Chicago, in collaboration with Wings of Rescue, embarked on a daring mission to save approximately 75 dogs and cats from the Caribbean Island of Dominica. These innocent animals had been suffering in “horrific” conditions and were even subjected to a cat meat trade. Due to unfortunate circumstances, the only animal shelter on the island, St. Nicholas Animal Rescue, was forced to close its doors.

Wings of Rescue, a charity that has successfully transported over 70,000 pets to safety since 2012, provided the aircraft for this noble undertaking. Ric Browde, the CEO of Wings of Rescue, revealed that the rescue operation not only saved animals from dire circumstances but also rescued numerous cats and kittens from the cruel fate of the cat meat trade. He expressed his concern about the underground market where cats are bought for consumption, leading St. Nicholas Animal Rescue to halt the adoption of adult cats.

PAWS Chicago swiftly responded to the call for help and organized an extensive intake effort. CEO Susanna Wickham commended the dedication of their staff, vet techs, and volunteers, highlighting their willingness to assist during emergencies. These animals had endured unimaginable torture and abuse at the hands of humans, with 85% of their injuries being inflicted people. Wickham described the stories of abuse as the most horrific they had ever encountered, and expressed admiration for the resilience displayed the cats and dogs.

Several animals have already been medically cleared, and the first adoption took place on Sunday. As with many other animal shelters during the pandemic, PAWS Chicago encourages fosters to provide temporary homes for these animals in need. Magnificent Mutts, located in Hillside, also played a significant role in ensuring the well-being of these rescued pets.

PAWS Chicago currently has 114 animals available for adoption, all of whom are eagerly waiting for loving forever homes. Through their exceptional efforts, PAWS Chicago and Wings of Rescue have provided a glimmer of hope for these animals who have experienced unimaginable suffering.