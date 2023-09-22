Pavel Durov: Telegram’s Founder, Dubai’s Richest Man, Russian Zuckerberg

Pavel Durov, also known as the ‘Russian Mark Zuckerberg,’ is the founder of Telegram, a globally accessible freemium instant messaging app. Since its launch in 2013, Telegram has become one of the most popular apps in the world, surpassing the likes of WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger in many countries. Durov’s vision and risk-taking ability have played a significant role in the success of the app, which now boasts over 800 million monthly active users.

Born on October 10, 1984, in Leningrad, Russia, Durov spent most of his childhood in Turin, Italy. His father, Valery Semenovich Durov, is a renowned Russian academic, antiquarian, and philologist. Durov’s educational background includes a graduation degree in Philology from Saint Petersburg State University. He developed an interest in coding from a young age and used it to play pranks on his fellow students.

Durov’s entrepreneurial journey began in 2006 when he co-founded VKontakte, a social media networking service, with his brother Nikolai Durov. VKontakte became a popular platform in Russia, offering similar features to Facebook. However, the platform faced controversies, and Durov eventually left Russia in 2014. Despite the challenges, Durov’s determination led him to launch Telegram in 2013, which became a resounding success.

Today, Durov resides in Dubai’s Jumeirah Islands and is considered the richest person in the city. He chose Dubai for its citizen-friendly tax policies and has embraced the luxurious lifestyle the city offers. Durov keeps his personal life private and prefers to stay away from the media limelight.

Source: Not provided.