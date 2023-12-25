Newbie Bernardo Aiming to Secure Spot in Celtic Starting Lineup

Summary: Paulo Bernardo, the talented loanee from Benfica, is aiming to solidify his place in the Celtic starting lineup after a steady performance against Livingston. While Bernardo may not have stood out, his ability to execute the basics effectively has made him a valuable asset to the team. He now faces competition from players like David Turnbull and Tomoki Iwata, but manager Brendan Rodgers showed confidence in Bernardo opting for him in the previous match. However, with the possibility of Reo Hatate making the starting eleven in the upcoming Glasgow derby, Bernardo knows that consistency is key to secure his spot.

In recent years, Celtic has valued players like Bernardo whose simplicity and effectiveness are crucial for the success of the team. Bernardo is determined to continue delivering consistent performances and earn his place in the squad.

Looking ahead, Bernardo’s immediate focus is on the Boxing Day fixture, where he hopes to make the starting lineup. His ultimate goal is to be selected for the crucial Glasgow derby on Saturday. However, there is a chance that Reo Hatate could be included in the team for the derby, which may impact Bernardo’s chances of starting. Despite this, Bernardo remains unfazed and is committed to maintaining his consistency.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers recognizes Bernardo’s potential and appreciates his contributions to the team. While Bernardo may not always grab the headlines, his ability to execute the fundamentals effectively makes him an asset on the field. A similar performance in the upcoming match against Dundee would certainly strengthen his case for a consistent place in the starting lineup.

As Bernardo continues to work hard and showcase his abilities, fans eagerly await the manager’s decision regarding the starting lineup for the Glasgow derby. With stiff competition and the potential inclusion of Hatate, it will be interesting to see if Bernardo can maintain his spot and solidify his place as a crucial player for Celtic.