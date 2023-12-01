One Nation’s Minecraft Alliance Sparks Concerns over Exploiting Children

One Nation, the political party led Pauline Hanson, is making headlines once again for its questionable use of Minecraft on TikTok to promote the Australian mining industry. The recently released video on the PHON TikTok channel features cartoon versions of Hanson, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Nationals politician Matt Canavan, and mining magnate Gina Rinehart, among others.

However, the video takes a bizarre turn as it attempts to assert that mining built the entire nation, a claim that is widely disputed. It features Hanson and her conservative cohorts introducing Albanese to Minecraft, using a character named Roy as a supposed hero, which may be a subtle reference to Western Australia’s Roy Hill iron ore mine.

The video not only promotes the mining industry but also includes misleading information about climate change denial and fearmongering about renewable energy. It seems to be a compilation of One Nation’s previous debunked talking points. Unfortunately, brevity is not a strong point, as the video extends far beyond TikTok’s recommended one-minute duration, clocking in at a tedious five minutes.

This is not the first time Hanson’s cartoon antics have caused controversy. Last year, a similar cartoon falsely suggested electoral fraud the opposing Labor party, leading to the video being pulled from social media after intervention from the Australian Electoral Commission.

Concerns have been raised about exploiting Minecraft, a popular game loved millions of children, as a tool to appeal to young audiences in this manner. Furthermore, the content of the video contradicts Xbox’s support of green initiatives, raising questions about One Nation’s unauthorized use of the Xbox IP.

The video is part of a concerning trend where Australian political parties are increasingly utilizing video games to target younger voters. Just last week, the Australian Liberal Party used games like Lethal Company and Fortnite to push its political messaging, highlighting the emergence of a dubious method to engage young voters through popular games.

One can only wonder how far political parties will go in exploiting digital platforms and games to advance their agendas, especially when it comes to reaching impressionable young audiences.

Image: Xbox, Sam Mooy / Stringer, Getty, Kotaku Australia

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Minecraft?

Minecraft is a widely popular sandbox video game that allows players to build and explore virtual worlds.

Q: Who is Pauline Hanson?

Pauline Hanson is an Australian politician and leader of the One Nation party, known for her controversial views and policies.

Q: What is One Nation?

One Nation is a right-wing political party in Australia, led Pauline Hanson, with a focus on immigration, national identity, and economic protectionism.

Q: What is TikTok?

TikTok is a social media platform for short-form videos, popular among younger users.

Q: What is the Australian mining industry?

The Australian mining industry encompasses the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals and resources found in Australia, which contributes significantly to the country’s economy.