Tennis Power Couple Paula Badosa And Stefanos Tsitsipas Delete Posts from Joint Instagram Account

Tennis stars Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas have recently deleted all of the posts from their joint Instagram account, ‘Tsitsidosa’. The couple, who confirmed their relationship during this year’s Wimbledon Championships, had been sharing their daily lives and experiences with their fans through the account.

The account had gained a considerable following, with close to 96,000 followers, as the duo posted pictures and moments showcasing their bond. However, all of those posts have now been removed without any official comment from either of the tennis players.

Tsitsipas revealed that he first interacted with Badosa in Rome during the Italian Open. After Badosa won her second-round match, Tsitsipas messaged her to congratulate her on the victory. This was where their connection began, leading to their current relationship.

In a recent interview, Badosa expressed her desire to stay in a relationship with Tsitsipas for as long as he wants. She emphasized their strong friendship and understanding of each other as crucial factors in their relationship. Badosa, being a tennis player herself, emphasized her support for Tsitsipas through the ups and downs of his tennis career.

Badosa had to sit out the recently concluded US Open due to a back injury, while Tsitsipas was eliminated in the second round Dominic Stricker. Despite these setbacks, the couple seems to be supporting each other in their tennis journeys.

