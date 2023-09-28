Paying Tribute to the Life of Paul O’Brien

Paul O’Brien, a beloved resident of Eagle River, WI, passed away on August 13, 2023, at the age of 80. Born in Superior, WI, on December 30, 1942, Paul was the son of Ambrose and Lucille O’Brien. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1960 and later earned Master of Science degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

Paul’s life was marked his dedicated service to others. He started his career as a teacher at Eagle River High School, where he not only taught but also served as an assistant football coach and even started a chess club. In addition to his teaching, Paul worked part-time at the Skelly gas station, eventually becoming the station’s manager.

Driven his desire to help people, Paul ventured into entrepreneurship and, alongside his wife Mary, opened several successful businesses in Eagle River. Among them were Paul’s Pump N Pantry, Depot Hobbies, O’Brien’s Pub, and O’Brien’s Liquors. Known for his kind and compassionate nature, Paul was loved the community and often gave people second chances.

Beyond his professional life, Paul was an active member of numerous non-profit organizations. He dedicated his time to the Eagle River Lions Club, the Knights of Columbus, Conover Lions Club, Whitetails Unlimited, Ducks Unlimited, the National Rifle Association, and more. He also extended his support to local associations such as the Eagle River Recreation Association and youth organizations like the Boy Scouts of America.

Paul’s legacy lives on through his sons, Jim, Marc, and Kraig, and his five grandchildren and three great-granddaughters. He is also survived his brother Ray O’Brien and his sisters Mary Lou Nelson, Barbara Joan Lawler, and Beverly Jean Somppi, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life service and luncheon were held on September 9, 2023, at Abundant Life Church in Eagle River, WI. Paul and his wife Mary were laid to rest at the Eagle River Cemetery, a final tribute to their lasting impact on the community they served so passionately.

Sources:

– Eagle River Funeral Home

– Abundant Life Church