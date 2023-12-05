The Chase: Celebrity Special Myth Debunked Chaser Paul Sinha

Chaser Paul Sinha has revealed the truth about The Chase: Celebrity Special, disproving a popular fan theory. The 53-year-old quizmaster took to social media to address the speculation that the Chasers go easier on the contestants during the celebrity version of the show. Sinha clarified that regardless of the contestants, a quiz is a quiz and he always tries his best to beat them, whether they are celebrities or members of the general public.

Paul’s disclosure received mixed reactions from The Chase viewers. While some praised his competitiveness, others agreed that it wouldn’t be fair to regular contestants if the celebrities were given preferential treatment. However, one user expressed doubt, suggesting that Chasers make more mistakes in the celebrity version. Sinha clarified in a follow-up response that his initial tweet was meant to be a lighthearted comment on the irony of his Chase career, and that the Chasers are contractually obligated to always give their best effort.

Paul Sinha has been a Chaser on The Chase since 2011, earning the nickname “The Sinnerman” from host Bradley Walsh. Alongside Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace, Anne Hegerty, Jenny Ryan, and Darragh Ennis, Sinha has been a regular fixture on both the original show and its spin-offs, including The Chase: Celebrity Special and Beat the Chasers. In addition to his success as a quizzer, Paul has a thriving comedy career, often performing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. He has also appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox with his husband Oliver Levy.

In 2019, Sinha bravely shared his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease in an emotional blog post. He has been candid about his journey and regularly updates fans on his progress. Despite his health battle, Paul Sinha continues to entertain and inspire audiences with his wit and determination.