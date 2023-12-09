Billboard Charting Artist Keeps LinkedIn Profile Active After Quitting Day Job

Summary: Paul Russell, a recently successful Billboard Charting Artist, has decided to keep his LinkedIn profile active even after quitting his day job as a Senior Business Analyst. Russell updated his profile to include his new job title as a ‘Billboard Charting Artist’ to show off his recent success and to acknowledge the messages from colleagues still reaching out to him on the platform.

In a recent interview with Elvis Duran at the Mercedes-Benz Interview Lounge, Paul Russell shared his decision to maintain his LinkedIn presence despite his career transition. Instead of deactivating his account, he saw it as an opportunity to flex on his connections and showcase his new professional identity.

Russell humorously mentioned that he found it amusing to update his profile and change his job title from a Senior Business Analyst to a Billboard Charting Artist. He explained that he still received messages from people on LinkedIn, and he wanted to make it clear that he had moved on to a different career path.

Although unconventional, Russell’s decision to keep his LinkedIn profile active highlights an interesting trend among professionals in the music industry. While LinkedIn is traditionally seen as a platform for job seekers and corporate networking, artists like Russell are utilizing it to amplify their achievements and connect with fellow industry professionals.

By maintaining an active presence on LinkedIn, Russell is not only demonstrating his new status as a successful artist but also showing appreciation for his colleagues who continue to reach out and support him through this career transition.

In conclusion, Paul Russell’s choice to update and retain his LinkedIn profile despite leaving his previous job as a Senior Business Analyst emphasizes the evolving ways professionals are leveraging social platforms to showcase their accomplishments beyond traditional career paths.