Paul Russell: From TikTok Sensation to Jingle Ball Debut

Summary: Paul Russell, the rising star in the music industry, is set to make his debut at the 2023 iHeartRadio holiday special. Known for his hit single “Lil Boo Thang” and his increasing popularity on TikTok, Paul’s journey to success has been an inspiring one. From his early days in Georgia and Texas to studying at Cornell University, Paul’s story showcases his talent and determination.

Paul’s rise to stardom began when he released his latest single, “Lil Boo Thang,” in August 2023. The song quickly gained traction on TikTok, amassing over 8.5 million likes and catapulting Paul into the spotlight. With a dedicated following of over 400,000 followers on the platform, Paul’s music career has flourished.

While Paul is now signed to Arista Records, owned Sony, his first two albums were released on Kings Dream Entertainment, a Christian label owned rapper Ruslan KD. “Via Text” in 2018 and “Once in a Dry Season” in 2019 showcased Paul’s diverse musical talent and solidified his presence in the industry.

Beyond music, Paul has also made significant contributions to community-oriented initiatives. During his time as a student at Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations, he collaborated with the Partnership for Public Good on a project focused on community policing with the Buffalo Police Department.

Raised in the suburbs of Atlanta, Georgia, Paul’s roots in the South have influenced his music and identity. Later, his family moved to Allen, Texas, where he completed his high school education.

As Paul prepares for his “Jingle Ball” debut, fans eagerly await his performance at the prestigious holiday concert. With his infectious energy and undeniable talent, Paul Russell is set to captivate audiences and solidify his position as a rising star in the music industry.