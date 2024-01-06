Woody Harrelson: From Street Dancer to Television Star

In an unexpected turn of events, actor Woody Harrelson found himself in a bit of trouble with the law in central Ohio back in 1982. The incident, although it may not have made headlines at the time, has since become a popular story on social media.

Harrelson, who was only 21 years old at the time, was arrested in Columbus after he was spotted dancing in the street, causing disruption to traffic. When the police arrived, Harrelson reportedly attempted to flee from them. He was eventually apprehended and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Despite the incident, Harrelson was determined to make a name for himself in the entertainment industry. A few years later, he landed his breakthrough television role on the hit show “Cheers,” which catapulted his career to new heights.

Interestingly enough, Harrelson’s brother, Brett Harrelson, also had a run-in with the Ohio police. In 1991, Brett was arrested for his alleged involvement in dumping a stolen car in Dayton. Although not as well-known as his brother, Brett has appeared alongside Woody in films such as “The People vs. Larry Flynt.”

Even though these incidents may have tarnished their reputation temporarily, both Harrelson brothers have managed to overcome these setbacks and continue their successful careers in the entertainment industry.

It just goes to show that even famous faces can find themselves entangled with the law from time to time. However, it’s how they handle these situations and bounce back from them that truly matters. Woody Harrelson’s story reminds us that even amidst adversity, determination and talent can lead to great success.