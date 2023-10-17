Remembering Paul Murvin Johnson: A Life of Passion and Service

Paul Murvin Johnson, a beloved member of the Rhinelander, Wisconsin community, passed away peacefully in his home on October 6, 2023. Born on April 1, 1937, Paul made significant contributions to the Department of Transportation in Rhinelander and Superior with his Civil Engineering degree. However, Paul’s impact extended far beyond his professional career.

During his youth, Paul excelled as a basketball player, utilizing his height advantage on the court. But he was also a talented artist, known for his heartfelt drawings that brought joy to those who received his cards and messages over the years. Paul’s love for nature was evident in his favorite hobbies of fishing and hunting, as well as his enthusiasm for outdoor activities like skiing, snowshoeing, sledding, hiking, and fishing.

Paul’s dedication to serving others was exemplary. He volunteered in various capacities, including being a reading buddy at Iron River Elementary School and supporting the maintenance of local trails with the North Country Trails organization. His selflessness and commitment to community will be sorely missed.

Paul’s legacy lives on through the memories he created with his family and friends, his passion for nature, his volunteer work, and his gentle and kind nature. He is survived his loving wife of almost 60 years, Linda, his children Lisa, Derek, and Renee, his sister Marlene, his six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and seven nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Delta United Church of Christ on Saturday, October 28, 2023, with visitation from 1:00 to 3:00pm and the service following at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Delta United Church of Christ in memory of Paul or the North Country Trail Association. Alternatively, consider giving your time or resources to a nature organization in your local area in honor of Paul’s legacy.

We honor the life and contributions of Paul Murvin Johnson, a man who touched the lives of many and left a lasting impact on his community.

