Resurrecting the Sounds of the Beatles: Introducing “Now and Then”

The illustrious Beatles, consisting of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, and George Harrison, captured hearts across the globe with their timeless music. While time may have passed, their legacy lives on, and fans hold on to the hope of experiencing the magic of new Beatles music once again. This hope is now being fulfilled with the release of “Now and Then,” an extraordinary track that reunites McCartney, Starr, and the ethereal voice of John Lennon. This monumental occurrence is the first original Beatles song since 1996’s “Real Love.”

In the new short film, “Now and — The Last Beatles Song,” McCartney and Starr express their astonishment upon hearing Lennon’s voice once more. It is as if Lennon has been brought back to life, igniting feelings of nostalgia and awe. The song itself was written and initially recorded Lennon in the 1970s during his time at New York’s Dakota building, where he tragically lost his life in 1980.

Lennon’s son, Sean Ono Lennon, provides insight into this remarkable chapter of Beatles history, recounting how his father never truly stopped making music. Although he took a break from touring and fulfilling record-label obligations, music was ever-present in their home. Lennon frequently made demos, some of which remained unfinished. These unreleased gems were graciously given Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono, to McCartney, Starr, and Harrison before his untimely passing in 2001.

The opportunity to bring “Now and Then” to life arose in 1995, but technical limitations hindered the completion of the song. Fortunately, advancements in technology, such as those showcased in the recent documentary “The Beatles: Get Back,” allowed director Peter Jackson to isolate individual voices and instruments with newfound clarity. Armed with these technological advancements, McCartney and Starr revisited the song in 2022. McCartney added bass and a slide guitar part as a tribute to Harrison, while Starr contributed his signature drumming skills.

“Now and Then” is an intimate journey that rekindles memories for McCartney, who reflects on the profound bond forged with his fellow bandmates. It is a testament to their remarkable music and the incredible fortune of having worked alongside such talented individuals. McCartney acknowledges that this may be the last Beatles song, but with all members of the band leaving their mark on it, it holds an undeniably authentic essence.

