Patty Cuculo James: The Golden Bachelor’s Newest Star

Patty Cuculo James, best known as the mother of former Bachelor Matt James, has become a fan favorite in the world of Bachelor Nation. After viewers got their first glimpse of Patty on The Bachelor, many were eager for her to have her own televised journey. Their wishes have come true with Patty’s appearance on Gerry Turner’s inaugural Golden Bachelor season.

In her official Golden Bachelor bio, the 70-year-old retiree expresses her desire to find love and companionship in her golden years. Inspired her son’s successful Bachelor experience, Patty hopes to share positivity and zest for life with a partner.

Patty has retired from her career as a real estate professional in Durham, North Carolina. In her free time, she enjoys playing ping pong and reading the pool. Family is important to Patty, and fans of The Bachelor are already familiar with her sons, Matt and John. Patty has been single for almost three decades, and she has a close relationship with her sons and their respective partners.

Patty’s Instagram offers a glimpse into her world travels, outings to local spots, and her deep faith. She received an outpouring of love and support from fellow Bachelor Nation alums, including Hannah Brown and Rachael Kirkconnell, Matt’s final rose recipient. As The Golden Bachelor season progresses, Patty is likely to share more of her journey on social media.

As fans eagerly await the outcome of Gerry Turner’s season, Patty Cuculo James brings a refreshing and relatable presence to the world of reality TV romance. Through her appearance on The Golden Bachelor, Patty marks a significant milestone for the franchise, as viewers finally get to see the family members of Bachelor Nation stars embark on their own televised quest for love.

