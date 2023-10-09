Patten Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Netflix, Inc.

Patten Group Inc. has recently acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 574 shares of the Internet television network’s stock with a value of approximately $253,000. This comes as other institutional investors and hedge funds are also making changes to their positions in NFLX.

Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Netflix 2.0% during the second quarter, acquiring an additional 24 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Netflix 3.8%, owning 686 shares valued at $302,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings 3.6%, now owning 748 shares valued at $329,000. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position 0.9%, owning 2,771 shares valued at $1,220,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC also grew its holdings 1.6%, now owning 1,799 shares valued at $792,000. In total, institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $381.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.80. Netflix has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33, and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix has a market cap of $169.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26, and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix reported strong earnings for the second quarter, beating the consensus estimate with an EPS of $3.29. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post earnings per share of 11.91 for the current fiscal year.

Equities research analysts have weighed in on Netflix, with a majority giving it a “buy” rating. Morgan Stanley issued a price target of $450.00, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set an “overweight” rating with a price target of $455.00, Oppenheimer set an “outperform” rating with a price target of $470.00, and The Goldman Sachs Group set a “neutral” rating with a target price of $390.00. The consensus target price for Netflix is $432.00, with an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock, while CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares.

Netflix is a global provider of entertainment services, offering a wide range of TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company allows members to stream content through internet-connected devices such as TVs, digital video players, set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

